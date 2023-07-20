Mrunal Thakur Joins Vijay Deverakonda's VD13, Says 'He Has The Ability To Bring Spark On Screen'

It’s been a little over a year since Mrunal Thakur entered the South industry with Sita Ramam in which she shared the screen with Dulquer Salmaan. The film was widely loved by all and performed well at the box office too. With this, Mrunal has already become one of the sought-after actors in the industry with some of the big projects in the kitty. Recently, the actress announced her next Telugu movie opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is currently being dubbed as VD13.

In an official statement, Mrunal shared that she is excited to share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. She heaped praises on the actor and recalled the memorable characters he played on screen as of now.

“I’m looking forward to working with Vijay as I do know that we can learn together and from each other as actors. Currently, we have started prep and the shoot of the film will start soon, and sharing screen space with Vijay is something I’m excited about. Whatever roles he does on screen, he has this great ability to bring this great spark on screen when he’s in front of the camera. With each passing film, he’s given such memorable characters which have become etched into our memories be it Dr. Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in Arjun Reddy or Vijay Anthony in Mahanati," Mrunal said.