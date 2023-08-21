Mrunal Thakur On Tasting Success In South And Bollywood: 'Sita Ramam Shaped My Career' | Exclusive

Mrunal Thakur effortlessly straddles multiple film industries and has firmly established herself as a talented actress. From TV to standout projects like Love Sonia, Sita Ramam and the more recent Made in Heaven Season 2, she has consistently proved her mettle. In an exclusive chat with News18, she delved into her approach of navigating the South Film Industry and Bollywood, the lessons she’s learnt from her co-stars, and her sense of responsibility as an actor. Excerpts:

Speaking of making a mark in both the South Film Industry and Bollywood, she said, “It’s such a blessing for me as an actress to be able to face the camera irrespective of the medium or language. Right now, I don’t think there’s a culture of a hero, or a heroine. The content and screenplay are supreme. These two things decide how much the film with resonate with the audience. I am very happy that I’m finally getting the opportunity to do the kind of work I always wanted to do."

Advertisement

There’s often a single film that shapes one’s career - that one film which connects with both the audience and the industry, serving as the breakthrough moment. Mrunal believes, for her, it was Hanu Raghavapudi’s period romantic drama, Sita Ramam, where she was paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan. “It was Sita Ramam down south and Love Sonia in Bollywood. Both these films were pathbreaking and shaped my career. It’s very tough to get the right role that will pave the way ahead. Sometimes, actors get that film in the beginning of their career and sometimes, it’s not until their 10th film. Many get the dues very late. But, what is very important is that you enjoy the journey. Recently, at the preview of AP Dhillon’s docu-series, it was so amazing to be in the same room as celebrated artists who are getting so much recognition internationally. I am trying to make sure that whatever opportunities I get, I make the most of," she said.