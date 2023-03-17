Mrunal Thakur Relocates To Hyderabad, Buys a New House Months After Sita Ramam's Success? Know Here

After receiving applause for her performance in Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur has chosen to concentrate her acting career in South Indian films. She has reportedly relocated to Hyderabad. And, if reports are to be believed, the actress has now purchased a new home in the bustling city. According to Filmy Masthi, the actress has bought a lavish house for herself. But, there has been no formal confirmation from the actress as of yet.

Mrunal Thakur’s spectacular performance as Sita in the highly acclaimed film Sita Ramam has etched a special place in the hearts of moviegoers. Many people were moved by the Hanu Raghavapudi-directed film, which also featured Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Mrunal Thakur received love and appreciation from the public. The story centers around Lieutenant Ram, an orphan soldier, whose life changes when he receives a letter from Sita. When he meets her, they fall in love. After being apprehended and imprisoned, he returns to his camp in Kashmir and sends Sita a note. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Jisshu Sengupta and Bhoomika Chawla in key roles.

Meanwhile, Mrunal has also already started shooting for her next Telugu movie, tentatively titled Nani30, opposite actor Nani. The film is being directed by Shouryuv and produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S. Hesham Abdul Wahab has been hired as the music director. The movie is said to be an emotional family drama, and fans are eagerly waiting to see more of Thakur on the big screen in South Indian films.

The film’s cast and crew began filming with the mahurat, which was shot in Hyderabad. The 30-year-old actress revealed in the press release that she is elated and excited to be part of the project. She added, “I’m looking forward to working with Nani. It’s an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in."

Apart from this, Mrunal recently appeared in a cameo role alongside Akshay Kumar in Selfiee. She is also set to feature in the upcoming crime thriller, Gumraah, where she will portray the role of a cop. The film, which will release on April 7, also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role. Mrunal Thakur is also involved in other projects, including Umesh Shukla’s Aankh Micholi, in which she stars alongside Abhimanyu Dassani, and R Balki’s anthology, Lust Stories 2.

