Mrunal Thakur Replaces Pooja Hegde In This Vijay Deverakonda-starrer: Reports

Vijay Deverakonda is looking forward to his upcoming film with director Parasuram Petla. There were reports that actress Pooja Hegde will play the female lead in this movie. But now reports indicate that Pooja has been replaced by Mrunal Thakur.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Vijay and Pooja were initially set to star in the film Jana Gana Mana directed by Puri Jagannadh. However, it was shelved after the box office failure of Vijay’s last release Liger. Vijay then proposed the idea of casting Pooja as the female lead in his upcoming film directed by Parasuram Petla. However, the filmmaker decided that Mrunal will fit the role of female lead perfectly which is extremely important and performance-oriented. As stated in the report, Mrunal is yet to give her official confirmation for the project which is expected to go on floors soon.

Mrunal, in many of her interviews, has said that she would love to act in a film opposite Vijay and her wish has now finally come true. Her film with Vijay, directed by Parasuram, is said to be a romantic and family drama. Mrunal is also being paid a huge fee for this film as per reports.