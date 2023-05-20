Mrunal Thakur Reveals Her Dream Role; Says 'I Really Wish And Pray To Be A Part Of...'

Actor Mrunal Thakur made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The Sita Ramam actor, during her conversation with Film Companion, spoke of manifesting her dream role and opened up about her next project opposite ‘Natural Star’ Nani.

When asked about her dream role, Mrunal said, “I’m a big Marvel fan and I really wish and pray that I be a part of Marvel movie one day. And if it happens, I’m going to remember this day and this is where it began, this is how it started."

The actor further opened up about her upcoming film opposite ‘Natural Star’ Nani. “He is such a great actor, he is a terrific performer, he speaks through his eyes. We just finished the first schedule of Nani 30 — we are going by this name as of now — the film looks incredible. I think this is the best script I have ever read," Mrunal said.

About the film, she told Anupama, “All I can say is, it’s going to be nostalgic, it’s going to be something that you guys have always craved for because when I performed scenes, I felt this is what I craved watching, I wanted to watch something like this. It’s fantastic, it’s a human drama. It’s like the graph of the character, every character in the film is so important, if you take out one person, the film will be just incomplete without them."

Mrunal was recently seen in Gumraah opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and will next be seen in Nani 30. While sharing her excitement about making a debut at Cannes, Mrunal had earier said, “Attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time fills me with thrill. Representing Grey Goose at such a renowned platform is truly an honor. I eagerly anticipate engaging with international filmmakers, discovering new possibilities, and presenting the talent that Indian cinema holds."