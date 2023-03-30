Home » Movies » Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence On Viral Crying Pic, Talks About Considering Quitting Acting At Rising India

Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence On Viral Crying Pic, Talks About Considering Quitting Acting At Rising India

Mrunal Thakur was one of the speakers at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023. The actress opened up about her journey, being vulnerable on social media and more.

March 30, 2023

Mrunal Thakur at the News18 Rising India Summit 2023.
Actress Mrunal Thakur opened up about being vulnerable on social media at News18 Rising India Summit 2023. The actress spoke about showing her real self on social media just a few weeks after her picture, in which she was seen crying, went viral. For the unversed, the Sita Ramam actress posted a selfie taken after a good cry and allowed the world to see her vulnerable side.

Speaking about being her true self on social media, Mrunal said that she wants the world to see that she also has her low days. “You know you will believe me when I say that there are a few days when we feel low, we feel like we might not be able to do (a particular task) but not everyone wants to share their vulnerable story with the world," she said. When asked if this happens even after getting success, Mrunal said, “Of course, in fact, (it is) more. When your film is not successful and suddenly it emerges successful, the pressure increases."

“I feel for me, it is important — first of all, I can’t keep a facade in front of me. It becomes evident, I am very bad at lying and what is more important is that today’s generation that is so engrossed in social media, and thinks that (we) are vacationing somewhere, (we) are happy, it is not like that. I just wanted them to know that there is a struggle, and there is hard work. You need to be determined, you need to make sure you work hard and you do not give up because there are so many people I am meeting who give up after one or two attempts. They change careers," she explained.

Mrunal confessed that there was a time as well when she wanted to give up but didn’t want to. “There was a phase when Love Sonia was not getting released because it was such a hard-hitting subject. At that point, I felt I should give up. But somewhere I thought, if I don’t give my 100 percent now, I don’t want to regret it."

March 30, 2023
