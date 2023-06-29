Trends :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Sexy! Mrunal Thakur Turns Up Heat In Plunging Dress At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Event, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sexy! Mrunal Thakur Turns Up Heat In Plunging Dress At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Event, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Mrunal Thakur set the internet on fire with her sizzling look in a plunging black dress for SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening. Check out her sexy video here

Advertisement

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 11:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Mrunal Thakur looks smoking hot in a thigh-high slit black dress at SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening.
Mrunal Thakur looks smoking hot in a thigh-high slit black dress at SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening.

Lust Stories 2 star Mrunal Thakur is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy video from SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening. Mrunal opted for a very racy outfit for the premiere of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer. The actress went bold as she donned a plunging black dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

Mrunal looked sensational as she walked the red carpet in the sexy ensemble. She teamed her outfit with a diamond neckpiece and a stylish pair of heels. The actress struck a series of poses for the paparazzi before heading inside the venue.

Mrunal Thakur looks smoking hot in a thigh-high slit black dress at SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening.

Earlier this year, Mrunal made an impressive debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Dressed in an ivory hued evening gown with cut out details, Mrunal Thakur looked resplendent as she walked the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet for the very first time. Designed by Falguni Shane Peacock and styled by celebrity stylist Rahul Vijay, Mrunal took over Cannes with her unconventional style and charming personality.

Mapping quite an interesting journey from Nashik to Cannes, Mrunal Thakur in an exclusive interview with News18, spoke about making her Cannes debut, wearing ensembles by the best in the fashion industry and celebrating cinema, fashion and her on the iconic red carpet.

RELATED NEWS

“I’m lucky I got to live this dream," she told us. “It felt amazing to represent India and that’s all thanks to Falguni and Shane Peacock. It felt great to be at this global platform, celebrating cinema and fashion. I’m ecstatic that I could wear modern takes on fashion and also Indian traditional outfits on the red carpet. I loved experimenting with a hood couture look this year at Cannes which had an impeccable homage to Indian craft by Anamika Khanna."

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media...Read More

first published: June 29, 2023, 11:03 IST
last updated: June 29, 2023, 11:03 IST
Read More
Install
App