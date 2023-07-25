MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Turns Producer, Does Not Want To Work With Prabhas For 'This' Reason

Ms Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni’s ‘Let’s Get Married’ will be the first film from their maiden production venture. The duo have stepped into the South film industry as producers under their banner Dhoni Productions. While they await the release of their first film, the makers recently held a press conference, where Sakshi was asked if she will be working with superstars like Prabhaa, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. She said that she can’t work with them.

Sakshi shared that she doesn’t have that kind of budget or money to work with such top stars. At the press conference in Hyderabad, a journalist asked if they have planned any movies with Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan or other stars, Sakshi responded to the same saying, “Arey they have big budgets, big salary, and packages I will have to pay them. Right now, I’m just starting off, this is my first. Let me make my ground, let me do my foundation work."

The actress also revealed that she’s a big fan of Allu Arjun, “So growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies, and I’m a huge huge fan," revealed Sakshi Dhoni, to the excitement of the Pushpa star’s fans.

