Home » Movies » 'Mujhse Zyada Toh Tum Log Viral Hogaye' : Urfi Javed To Paps After NMACC Launch

'Mujhse Zyada Toh Tum Log Viral Hogaye' : Urfi Javed To Paps After NMACC Launch

In a viral video, Uorfi Javed can be seen poking fun at Paparazi for going viral after the NMACC launch.

Advertisement

Published By: Yatamanyu Narain

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 14:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Mujhse zyada toh tum log viral hogaye': Uorfi Javed to paps after NMACC launch
Mujhse zyada toh tum log viral hogaye': Uorfi Javed to paps after NMACC launch

Ever since the NMACC, Indian paps have been making headlines for hilariously addressing international stars and even mispronouncing their names. Now, Uorfi Javed was seen making fun of paparazzi during her latest spotting. In a viral video, the diva enacted how the paps were calling the international celebs such as ‘Zendaya ikde, ikde (Zendaya look here),’ ‘Tom,’ and 'Jhendaya'. She also asked, ‘Kaunsa word hain yeh? (Which word is this even?)" “Mujhse zyada toh tum log viral hogaye ho (More than me, you guys have gotten viral)," Uorfi added. She also surprised paps by gifting them smartwatches. “I have enough for everyone," she said. At first, the paps believed that Uorfi was pulling an April Fool's joke on them but later expressed gratitude when she handed over the gifts to them. For the evening, the actress donned a short purple dress with a unique cut-out in the front. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings and opted for nude high heels. For the glam, Javed opted for a high bun hairdo, well-done brows, mascara and pink glossy lips.Watch the video below

Advertisement

Uorfi turned heads recently by wearing a formal blue coat and matching trousers, but with a unique twist. She covered it in green grass. She completed her look with a neat bun hairstyle and brown heels. Uorfi's caption for the post read, “It’s environment day Tom! Did my part! Lol. Guess what I made this from!”

RELATED NEWS

Uorfi recently posted a public apology on her Twitter account for “offending sentiments." The Bigg Boss OTT star promised that going forward, everyone will witness a “transformed Uorfi." She wrote, “I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi."

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed was reportedly offered a spot in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined the opportunity.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: April 06, 2023, 14:34 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 14:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor To Mrunal Thakur: Bollywood Divas Raise Temperatures In Stylish Bikinis, See Their Sizzling Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's Airport Looks: The Diva Turns Heads In Comfortable Athleisure Sets, Chic Floral Shirts, Pretty Kurtas; See Pics