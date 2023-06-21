Mukesh Khanna Says Adipurush Team Must Not Be Forgiven: 'They Should Be Burnt'

Mukesh Khanna has once again lashed out at the makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. In a recent interview, Khanna expressed disappointment with the dialogues and contumes in Adipurush and called it a ‘terrible joke’ on Ramayana. He claimed that the makers have not even read the Hindu mythological epic and went on to say that they must be burnt standing at 50 degrees.

“While Shiv ji had blessed Ravan, now those who do not have that much knowledge, then you are talking big things. It is absolutely rubbish. They should not be forgiven. Yesterday I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at fifty degrees Celsius," Khanna told ANI.

The Shaktimaan actor further criticised director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir for defending ‘their version of Ramayana’. “I thought that when all this has happened, they will hide their face, but they are coming forward and explaining this much. They are saying that we are making it for Sanatan Dharma. Hey, is your Sanatan Dharma different from ours? They said that there was the version of Valmiki ji, then there was the version of Tulsidas ji, this is our version," he added.

Khanna also accused the makers of Adipurush of mocking Hindu religion.