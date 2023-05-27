Multi-starrer Telugu Film MenToo Gets Mixed Reviews, But Its Humour Works For Everyone

The much anticipated Telugu movie, MenToo, through its teasers and trailers, had created a significant buzz among fans. The film finally hit theatres on May 26. Srikanth G Reddy directed MenToo, which stars Naresh Agastya, Kaushik Ghantasala, Mourya Siddavaram and Harsha Chemudu in lead roles. The movie has received mixed reactions; some have called it a funny and entertaining watch, while others were disappointed with its sluggish screenplay. The movie attempts to give an intriguing perspective of men with a dash of humour.

Three buddies from various backgrounds, Aditya (Naresh Agastya), Sanju (Kaushik Ghantasala), and Munna (Mourya Siddavaram) frequently visit a special bar called “Stags Only," where they may connect with other like-minded males who have suffered in some way or another. They make friends with Rahul (Harsha Chemudu), an IT worker who was the target of a false sexual accusation. The movie revolves around this case and connects the lives of other characters through a common point, which is to ask for the equality of men in society.

As a spoiled son and lover on one side and an employee who is subjected to gender discrimination at the hands of a client on the other, Naresh portrays a burdened soul who is searching for his identity. Kaushik plays a wealthy man who develops an aversion to wealth and is unsure of his relationship with his girlfriend. Mourya plays a mechanic and unrequited lover who represents the underdog.

As Rahul, Harsha creates a powerful performance that highlights his acting and dancing skills. The whole second half is about him. This is a welcome change from the comedic parts he is typically cast in. Important supporting parts were played by Brahmaji, Nellore Sudharshan, Priyanka Sharma, and Riya Suman.

The cinematography is done by PC Mouli and the music by Elisha Praveen and Osho Venkat are both passable. Srihitha Kotagiri did the costume design, Karthik Vunnava did the editing, and Chandra Mouli did the art direction for the movie.