Mumbai Court Drops Extortion Charge Against Javed Akhtar in Kangana Ranaut's Case Involving Hrithik Roshan

Back in 2016, Javed Akhtar and invited Kangana Ranaut to offer advice regarding her spat with Hrithik Roshan. However, in a 2020 TV interview, Ranaut alleged that Akhtar had threatened her for speaking out on the issue. She also went on to put extortion charges on him and according to her plea, she alleged that the lyricist had called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his house in March 2016, and demanded an apology from her to Hrithik Roshan. A Mumbai court on Tuesday dismissed the extortion charge against the lyricist.

“However, the accused, with a malafide intention and ulterior motive, called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel at his house in Juhu in the month of March 2016 and criminally intimidated and threatened the complainant (Kangana Ranaut) as well as forced her to tender a written apology to the co-star thereby forcefully seeking to create a document (valuable security) in favour of her co-star," Kangana’s plea alleged.

Javed had earlier filed a defamation lawsuit against the actress. It all started when, during an interview with a news channel in 2020, following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana made various claims. She alleged that Akhtar had requested her to apologise to her co-star Hrithik Roshan. “Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house," Kangana had told the news channel.