Mumbai Police Reacts as Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Ride on Bikes Without Helmets: 'We Have Shared...'

Hours after photos of Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma sitting on the pillion seats of bikes to dodge traffic go viral, Mumbai Police revealed they will be taking action against the stars. On Monday morning, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo on his social media platform to reveal that he took the help of a stranger on a bike to reach work on time. In the evening, Anushka ditched her car for a bike after learning that a road to the dubbing studio she was headed to was blocked due to a fallen tree.

Following the visuals of the two stars on the bikes went viral, several social media users reached out to Mumbai Police to take action. Replying to a few users, the Mumbai Police revealed that they have taken note of the actions. “We have shared this with traffic branch," they tweeted, replying to two users.

Advertisement

For the unversed, as per the Motor Vehicle Act, pillion riders are expected to wear helmets as well while on road for safety. Those flouting the rules will be penalised.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Amitabh shared a picture along with the caption, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner." Meanwhile, a video of Anushka taking a seat on the pillion seat without a helmet went viral.

Both the actors have been busy with their respective projects. Anushka is wrapping up her share of the post-production work of Chakda Xpress, her comeback film. The actress will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami in her biopic.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Besides this, he also has Section 84 and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff in his pipeline. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern. On television too, Big B is all set to return with a fresh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.