Mumbai’s Eros Cinema To Reopen As South Mumbai’s First IMAX Screen: Reports

After months of speculation regarding the iconic Mumbai theatre, Eros Cinema, the site is being turned into an IMAX screen soon, according to new reports. Established in 1938, it is a significant landmark for the city and a treat for cinemagoers in Mumbai. To everyone’s delight, it is reported that Eros Cinema will be reopening soon for business.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that the majority of the work is complete and the theatre might open this year if all the permissions are approved. The source said, “Eros will open as an IMAX with laser screen. Apart from the IMAX screen, it’ll have a few small normal screens as well. Most of the work is complete and it should open soon, hopefully, this year, provided it gets all the permissions from the government authorities."

“Initially, Eros cinema was supposed to be an Inox multiplex but after the merger, it’ll be a PVR-Inox property" the source added.