Mumtaz Birthday: Chocklet to Malabar Police, Top Movies of the Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Actress

Mumtaz is an exemplary actress who has worked mostly in Tamil films but has been part of a few Bollywood movies as well. Born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Mumtaz’s full name is Nagma Khan. She has spent nearly two decades in the film industry and is known for her glorious roles. She has worked in Hindi movies Boond and Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Meera Ghar. Apart from films, she also was a part of several reality TV shows. She became the judge in the dance reality show Boys Vs Girls- Season 1 and Maanada Mayilada- Season 6.