Munna Bhai 3 Cancelled? Arshad Warsi Hints Reunion With Sanjay Dutt Might Not Happen, Here's Why

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has come a long way in his career. Over his years in showbiz, he portrayed various characters but one role which left a mark on his fans’ minds was Circuit from Munna Bhai with Sanjay Dutt. After two hit films, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, there were several speculations that a third film is in making. However, in a recent interview, Arshad shared that, ‘Munna Bhai 3 may not happen.’

In an interview with India Today, Arshad stated, “Munna Bhai may not happen. This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening."

When asked the reason behind the film being stalled, he explained that film director Rajkumar Hirani is yet to narrow down on the perfect script. “The thing is, Raju [Hirani] is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 per cent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say ‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’. Once he crosses that stage, he will start, " he added.

Earlier in an interview, Arshad recently stated that he felt his character ‘Circuit’ was bad. While speaking to Siddharth Kanan, he added, “I knew yeh film karne ke baad, meri zindagi barbaad hai (I thought my career would be over because of this film). Mujhe laga hogaya, this is the last film I’ll do. It was the role of a goon. Forget that, Makarand Deshpande said no to the film. He didn’t want to do that, it was that bad."

“When you agree to a role, you only see what’s on paper. It’s only after the film comes out when you realise what it is, and what the impact has been. It was the role of a goon, who was among five other goons who were tagging along with the hero. I thought it would be the last film of my career… Even if the film became a hit, I’d get nothing, and if it flopped, I’d get nothing…. I don’t think even Sanju had a lot of confidence in the first film, it went against the grain of what was working at that time," he added.