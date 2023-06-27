Murphy Devasy's Debut Directorial Nalla Nilavulla Raathri's New Teaser Out

The official new teaser of the highly-anticipated film Nalla Nilavulla Raathri has been released. Starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Binu Pappu and Ganapathi in the lead roles, the film is slated to hit the cinema halls on June 30. Directed by debutant director Murphy Devasy, the film also stars Baburaj, Jinu Joseph, Rony David Raj, Shravan Satya, Nithin George, and Sajin Cherukayil in significant roles.

Nalla Nilavulla Raathri is backed by Sandra Thomas in collaboration with Wilson Thomas under the banner of Sandra Thomas Productions. The music has been composed by Kailas Menon, known for Edakkad Battalion 06 and Vaashi, and the cinematography has been handled by Ajay David and Kachappilly. Meanwhile, the screenplay of the film is penned by Murphy Devasy and Praful Suresh.

Billed as a mass action thriller, the teaser gave a glimpse of friends, including Baburaj, Roni David Raj, Jinu Joseph and Binu Pappu sitting around a round table, with a gun placed atop the table. This action-packed teaser sets the stage for an intense mass thriller as friends begin to physically fight each other. Check out the teaser here:

So far, the teaser has garnered over 47,000 views. Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Brilliant Direction. Hats off to the actors and the entire crew who worked behind the scenes." Another user commented, “Best Visual Treat." One user also added, “Waiting for the film."

Earlier, the trailer of the film was unveiled, amassing a huge noise on the internet. The trailer of the film received over 2.6 million views. In the much-awaited trailer, the viewers witnessed a glimpse of Shivamogga district, Karnataka. They were introduced to a group of friends who together embark on a journey to Shimoga, for work-related purposes.

Here is the trailer: