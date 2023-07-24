Music Composer Sreejith Edavana Turns Writer-director For Pan-India Film CICADA

Music composer Sreejith Edavana left music lovers captivated with his compositions in his debut song Nenjodu Cherthu and film Shikkari Shambhu. Now, he has taken up the role of music director in the pan-India film Cicada as well. This film also marks Edavana’s debut in writing and direction. It is slated to be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil. Edavana shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Yes we have started to Fly…Here’s the First look Poster of our movie Titled “CICADA". A dream come true moment. My first movie as Writer/Director. @iamrajithcr @actor_jaisejose @gayathry_mayoora_official in the lead and introducing a bunch of talented artists and technicians. Need all your love and support."

Singer Aparna Rajeev and actor Kalesh Ramanand commented with heart emoticons on Edavana’s post. Others also congratulated him on this accomplishment.

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas also launched the poster of CICADA which is touted to be a survival thriller. Besides Tovino, about 60 actors from the Malayalam film industry have shared the poster of the film on social media. Actor Jaise Jose, who has predominantly taken up the roles of character artists, has bagged a powerful role in CICADA. Actress Gayathri Mayura will play the female lead in the film.