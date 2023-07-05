Music Director Tushar Deval's Birthday Wish For Wife Swati Deval Is Too Cute To Miss

Marathi actress Swati Deval and her husband Tushar Deval, a music director, are among the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. The duo has often painted the M-town red with their mushy posts and romantic pictures. Tushar penned a heart-warming post on Swati’s birthday on Instagram on Tuesday.

Tushar posted a clip showing a lovely collage of their pictures and wrote a caption for his wife. The music director wrote that he has known Swati for 23 years and still contemplates how to make her birthday special. Tushar wrote that he has enjoyed every moment shown in this video with Swati. He thanked his wife for caring for him like a friend, mother and wife. The music director ended the post after wishing Swati again on her birthday and attached the song Kevadyacha Paan Tu to the reel. This heartwarming song is from Sarla Ek Koti directed by Nitin Supekar.

Swati and Tushar’s colleagues from the entertainment industry and fans wished the former on this occasion. Actress Swati Pansare commented, “Wish you a very happy birthday dear Swati. May all your wishes come true. Stay blessed and happy young forever." Chala Hawa Yeu Dya fame actress Shreya Bugde, and one of the prominent comic actors Kushal Badrike conveyed their best wishes to Swati.

Swati has also expressed admiration for Tushar in her posts on Instagram. She had gone through a minor surgery and informed the fans about it in a post on December 5, 2022. Swati wrote that Tushar remained a pillar of strength for her and ensured that all the requirements were met in the hospital. “Love you Tushki," she had ended the post with this caption. Fans had wished the actress in the comments section.