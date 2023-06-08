Music Video Of SJ Suryah-starrer Bommai's 2nd Song Indha Kadhalil Out

The highly anticipated film Bommai is gearing up for its grand release on June 16. Directed by Radha Mohan, the film features SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Hitesh Bharadwaj in the leading roles. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the screenplay of the film has been penned by Pon Parthiban.

With promotions in full swing, the makers have now released the second song from the film. This video song, titled Indha Kadhalil offers viewers an early glimpse of what they can expect when the film hits theatres next week. The song features SJ Suryah, who seems to be madly in love with Priya Bhavani Shankar.

So far, the video has garnered over 73,000 views and is still counting. Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Andrea Voice Instant addiction." Another user added, “Worth the wait." One user also wrote, “Most beautiful melody song." Check out the video here:

The first single from the film, titled Mudhal Muththam has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The release of this song was graced by none other than the renowned Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman.

Backed by Angel Studios MH LLP banner, the film is finally making its way to the theatres as the production wrapped up in early 2020. The cinematography of the film is handled by Richard M Nathan.

SJ Suryah is best known for films, including Mersal, Spyder, Vaalee and Maanaadu. He has also been a part of films like Don, Remo, Iraivi and Yatchan. He was last seen in the film Varisu. Now, he is all set to feature in a slew of upcoming films such as Mark Antony, Game Changer, Raayan and Indian 2, to name a few.