'My Baby': Sumalatha Ambareesh Shares Candid Pictures With Son Abishek

Sumalatha Ambareesh, the renowned actress turned politician, took time from her busy schedule to spend with her son, Abishek Ambareesh. The mother-son duo had some candid moments together, and Sumalatha took to social media and shared them with her followers. The Rebel star Abishek is going to get married to entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa soon. According to reports, the pair exchanged rings in front of close friends and family in Bangalore.

In her latest Instagram post, Sumalatha Ambareesh posted a string of selfies with her son. Teasing Abishek about how busy he would get after his impending marriage, she wrote, “A quick cuddle while he’s still my baby." The two are seen relaxing on a sofa as the actor gently places his head on Sumalatha’s shoulder. In a few pictures, the duo could be seen smiling for the camera, while in others they made weird faces. Sumalatha wore a floral yellow kurta with her pair of black-framed spectacles, and Abishek donned a simple black graphic tee.

Soon after the actress uploaded the pictures, her followers showered the post with praise and love for the duo. One of them wrote, “That’s a cute picture." Another follower commented, “God bless you both." Filmmaker K. M. Chaitanya replied to Sumalatha’s post, saying, “He will always remain that, sons always do."

Earlier, Sumalatha Ambareesh had shared some unseen pictures from Abishek’s engagement on her Instagram handle. She remembered her late husband, Ambareesh, and blessed the new couple for the journey ahead. She wrote, “Ambareesh and I have been blessed with a tremendous amount of love and affection from friends, family well-wishers, and most importantly, our loving fans throughout our lives. Which I believe strengthened our bond. I hope and pray that Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa receive the same, which will guide and protect them in their future. Thanking each one of you for all the love as we welcome a daughter into our family."

In the photographs, Abhishek, wearing a golden-white kurta, nicely complemented Aviva Bidapa, who had donned a pink silk saree. Sumalatha, on the other hand, could be seen in a silk blue saree with pink borders.