Ananya Panday’s cousin sister Alanna Panday recently got married. The wedding was no less than a star-studded affair in Mumbai and celebrated with much pomp and splendor. Alanna has now shared bundle of happy moments featuring her bridesmaids and also penned a heartwarming note for them.

The note read, “My Bride Tribe for life. This was such a special day with my girls. My sisters @aaliyawashere @alizehagnihotri threw me the most gorgeous Mehndi! @rysapanday surprised me from LA and @ananyapanday helped her plan everything. So many happy tears were shed this day. Love you guys more than anything ." In the photos, Ananya, Rysa and Alanna looked all things dreamy and elegant in pastel shades. They along with their friends donned their brightest smiles.

Ananya Panday wrote, “Love u Lannnn❤️," in the comments section. Bhavana Pandey and Alizeh Agnihotri dropped in a bundle of hearts in the comments section. Fans and well wishers also dropped in heartfelt wishes.

Bhavana Pandey also shared a bundle of photos featuring Ananya, Rysa and Alanna and wrote, “My Gorgeous Girls ♥️ Love you ♥️". Deanne Pandey took to the comments section and dropped in a bundle of heart emojis. “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray on March 16th, in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai. Alanna, is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and wife Deanne Panday. Actors Kim Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Shibani Dandekar, VJ Anusha Dandekar, Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan and husband-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, among many others attended the wedding. Shanaya Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor were also spotted in Alanna’s wedding videos and photos that have been circulating on social media.

Meanwhile on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She was last seen in the pan India film Liger alongside Vijaya Deverakonda.

