‘My Calculations Were Wrong’: Nelson Dilipkumar Opens Up On Beast’s Failure

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is currently the man of the hour. He has delivered a massive hit with his Rajinikanth-starrer film, Jailer. All was not well for Nelson Dilipkumar before Jailer. In a recent interview, he revealed his thoughts on the failure of his 2022 film Beast, which featured South superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Nelson Dilipkumar talked about the response he received for his film Beast, which failed to impress the audience. He shared the difficulties he faced during the making of the film, and the things he could have improved.

Nelson Dilipkumar said that his calculations while making the film turned out to be wrong. “If I had six to seven months of time (more), I would have done an extra detail to narrate the story correctly and the film would not have received the mixed reviews." He further stated, “I thought I could complete the film in a particular amount of time, but my calculations were wrong." Nelson Dilipkumar blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the incomplete scenes in the film, citing that his schedule was disturbed and things could not go as planned.