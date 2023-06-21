'My Confidant And Support': Shivani Rangole's Post For Mother-In-Law Mrinal Kulkarni

Actress Shivani Rangole is popularly known for her exemplary performances in films like Project 9191, Phuntroo, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar - Mahamanvachi Gauravgatha. Apart from this, the diva is also an avid social media user and loves sharing moments from her personal life with the audience. On the occasion of her mother-in-law Mrinal Kulkarni’s birthday, the actress shared an adorable photo and penned a long note on her Instagram handle. In the photo, Shivani is seen in a yellow floral printed kurta, while Mrinal wore a multicoloured kurta. The duo is seen standing on the balcony as they posed for the camera. Sharing the photo, Shivani wrote, “Happy birthday, Tai! Thank you for being my friend, confidant, and support! The way you manage to remember little things about everyone and make them happy while also maintaining your energy is inspiring! May you have many more birthdays filled with love and peace!" Mrinal Kulkarni, on the other hand, is turning 52 today.

Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post, the first one to reply was none other than Mrinal Kulkarni. The actress wrote, “Awww! Love Infinite". Seeing the adorable post, fans showered good wishes and red heart emojis in the comment sections.