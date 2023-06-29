My Intention Was More Spiritual Than Physical: AR Rahman On His Marriage

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman got married to Saira Banu in 1995. The couple is blessed with three children, Raheema, Khatija and AR Ameen. The music maestro has more or less managed to keep his personal life away from the media eye. In a recent interview, Rahman revealed the reason behind getting married at the peak of his career. He also explained how he faced several cultural challenges after getting married. While speaking to O2 India, Rahman shared that marriage changes a person.

Recalling the initial days of his wedding, Rahman experienced excitement and was also terrified as he was going to live with another person who he didn’t know before. “And I think my marriage, my intention was more spiritual than physical. Because of that, I could cling on to all the storms and everything which could happen when you start a life," he added.

Rahman also talked about the challenges he faced in his marital life after having children. He said that they did have children and then his whole loyalty towards the family was split in a way. He further said, “It’s you, your wife, and then it’s your mother. And then how do you integrate all this stuff and go beyond a level where you see everybody as a family?"