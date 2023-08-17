‘My Love For Rajinikanth’: Japan Ambassador’s Dance To Kaavaalaa Is A Must-Watch

Rajinikanth’s Jailer hit the silver screens on August 10 and fans are beyond excited. Theatres saw a substantial turnout of moviegoers eager to witness Thalaivaa’s remarkable performance on the big screen. While Rajinikanth’s portrayal left fans thoroughly impressed, it is the Kaavaalaa song featuring Tamannaah Bhatia that has become a rage. So much so, that it has transcended boundaries. Even days after its release, the song continues to command an overwhelming response. The popular song has inspired individuals to create their own versions. Now, hopping on the trend is the Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki.

Hiroshi Suzuki collaborated with a YouTuber to partake in a dance trend. Demonstrating his love for Rajinikanth, he recreated the signature steps. Set to the rhythm of the same song, the Japanese Ambassador nails his performance like a pro. “Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san. My Love for Rajinikanth continues," he wrote along with the video. The video, spanning 17 seconds, opened with YouTuber Mayo San imitating the steps by Tamannaah Bhatia. The camera then spans towards the Ambassador who joined in to perform the signature move alongside Mayo. Watch the video here:

The comments section was filled with appreciation and compliments for the Japan Ambassador. One of the social media users wrote, “Hiroshi-san, What a beautiful performance by Mayo-san and her team." Another one wrote, “Wow! That’s Simply Amazing Your Excellency!! Keep Up the Tempo."

The Japanese Ambassador is a huge fan of Rajinikanth. Previously, he exhibited a clear fascination for the superstar as he took to his Twitter account to share the flipping glasses challenge.