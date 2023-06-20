'My Name Being Used As Mean Comparison To Disrespect Others': Anasuya Bharadwaj

Anasuya Bharadwaj, one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry, has captivated audiences with her impeccable hosting and acting skills. Besides her acting prowess, she also dominates headlines regularly for her bold opinions. She was in the limelight some time back due to her bikini photos from a holiday with her husband Susank Bharadwaj. The actress recently also talked about her films, personal life and “infamous rivalry" with actor Vijay Deverakonda during the promotions of her movie Vimanam.

These issues have now settled down but Anasuya shared a cryptic Twitter thread probably addressing the same on Monday. The actress wrote that her name is being used as a “meaningful comparison" to disrespect others in the political and entertainment industry. Anasuya wrote that she is nowhere related to these issues and still her name has been involved in it by many people.

The Kshanam actress also tweeted that she is a self-made woman and doesn’t have any public relation agency to cover up her faults. She wrote that if people can’t encourage or appreciate her, they should stay away from her. “Please be kind enough/man enough/human enough to not drag my name into things you are not capable of debating on your own practical terms…I am here only to make a difference in the most righteous way…I have a family…please", she further said.

Anasuya is currently in the headlines for her upcoming sci-fi film ARI (My Name Is Nobody) directed by V Jayashankarr. Produced by Srinivas Ramireddy and Seshu Maramreddy, ARI is currently in post-production. T-Series Telugu unveiled the trailer of this film on March 11 which struck a chord with the audience. The trailer showed a mysterious man who has the solution to every problem. and has received 2,63,000 views. Watch it here-