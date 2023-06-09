My Parents Don't Consider Acting A Respectable Job, Says Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi made a successful debut in films with the Malayalam movie Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. She managed the success streak in her upcoming projects as well and has a massive fan base now. However, Aishwarya’s parents don’t consider it a respectable profession. She revealed this at the India Today Conclave 2023. The actress, along with director Mahesh Narayanan was part of a panel discussion. It was titled, ‘The bold type: Why Malayalam cinema is the hotbed of fresh, fearless and pathbreaking storytelling’. Aishwarya said that she is a doctor and started acting after finishing her MBBS. The actress said that her parents didn’t consider acting a respected profession more from a safety concern. Aishwarya said that even now they ask her about the film she is going to act in next. According to them, “I have done all the varieties". The actress also accepted that it’s not easy to be in the cinema and every day is a struggle.

On the work front, Aishwarya is looking forward to her much-anticipated film King of Kotha directed by Abhilash Joshiy. Touted to be a gangster drama, King of Kotha will release on August 20. Actors Dulquer Salman, Tovino Thomas, Chemban Vinod Jose, and others have also acted in this movie. This film will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. Nothing has been disclosed about the plot of this movie backed by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. Abhilash N. Chandran has penned the storyline of this movie.

The actress last played the role of Poonguzhali in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise directed by Mani Ratnam. This series has performed brilliantly at the box office. It is based on Ponniyin Selvan, a 20th-century Tamil historical novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Written in five volumes, this narrates the story of Arulmozhivarman (later crowned Rajaraja Chola I). Arulmozhivarman was one of the kings of the Chola Dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries. Aishwarya received accolades for her portrayal of Poonguzhali. The actress told PTI that she was surprised that people have loved her character despite less screen time.