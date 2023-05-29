My Sister Rinke Khanna Is Keeper Of My Secrets And My Book Buddy: Twinkle Khanna

Rinke Khanna, the youngest daughter of Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna and renowned actress Dimple Kapadia, had a short-lived career in Bollywood. Despite starring alongside well-known names in showbiz, she decided to stay away from all the glitter and glamour. Recently, Twinkle Khanna shared a post about her sister Rinke Khanna, whom she fondly calls her “book buddy".

On Tuesday, the former actor-turned-writer revealed through an Instagram reel that she often calls her sister before starting a new book. Twinkle emphasised that Rinke’s extensive reading experience provides her with reassurance and valuable insights when it comes to choosing the perfect books to read.

The actress captioned her reel, “I often call my sister before starting a new book. She reads more than I do and I suspect faster as well. If she says it’s great then I feel reassured. Apart from science fiction which I love and she can’t bear, we tend to have the same taste in books. We both talk a lot when it comes to books."

Twinkle added, “Writers sometimes write about things they are unable to express to those around them unless they are wrapped up in fiction. In addition to being the keeper of my secrets, my sister is also my book companion. Tell me about the novels you talked about the most and tag your book buddy in the comment section." Check out the reel here:

Twinkle Khanna is best known for films including Barsaat, Mela, Baadshah and Joru Ka Ghulam. Some of her other films include Jodi No. 1, Chal Mere Bhai, Zulmi, Itihaas, Dil Tera Deewana and others.