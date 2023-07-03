'My Swag Comes From My Wife, Saira Banu': AR Rahman

AR Rahman, the illustrious star of the music industry renowned for his enchanting melodies, has captivated fans with his musical prowess for decades. In 1995, Rahman tied the knot with Saira Banu and their union has been blessed with three children: two daughters named Khatija and Raheema, and a son named AR Ameen. In a candid interview, Rahman revealed that he has never enlisted the services of a stylist, as it is his wife who takes charge of dressing him up. Saira Banu, with her discerning eye, not only shops for his outfits but also curates his wardrobe, ensuring he always looks his best. This delightful insight into the personal life of the music maestro sheds light on the cherished role his wife plays in shaping his impeccable style.

AR Rahman mentioned that Saira Banu seriously does her job as his stylist and dresses him the best. Further in the interview, he added that Saira Banu has been styling him for the last 10–15 years. She is always interested in doing things, like shopping, styling, and selecting outfits with a mix of traditional and latest fashion sense. AR Rahman mentioned that all his swag comes from his wife only. He also added that his wife loves the black colour the most. When the music composer asks for other colours, she agrees to do so. Rahman added that his wife is always attached to the traditional way of wearing clothes, and somewhere she is very particular about it. In that sense, she is stubborn and likes things in a certain way.