Home » Movies » Naatu Naatu Singers Fanboy as They Meet Rihanna at Oscars 2023, Call It 'Emotional Moment'

Naatu Naatu Singers Fanboy as They Meet Rihanna at Oscars 2023, Call It 'Emotional Moment'

Rihanna bumps into Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, and choreographer Prem Rakshith at the Oscars.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 08:51 IST

Los Angeles

Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj and dance choreographer Prem Rakshith meet Rihanna.
Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj and dance choreographer Prem Rakshith meet Rihanna.

It was a night to remember for Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj at the Oscars 2023. Not only did the singers are now part of history as Naatu Naatu won an Academy Award for Best Original Song but the RRR singers were also the first duo from the Telugu film industry to have performed at the Oscars. If these weren’t enough to make the Oscars one of their best nights, Bhairava and Sipligunj’s cherry on the icing was meeting Rihanna.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj revealed that they bumped into Rihanna at the 95th Academy Awards with Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith. Bhairava shared a picture with the Umbrella singer and wrote, “I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @rihanna."

Advertisement

“Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay’ and that I must’ve listened to it a million times. This memory is going to ‘stay’ in my heart forever We were literally spellbound when she performed last night! UNBELIEVABLE!" he added.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Sipligunj took to Instagram and shared a solo picture with RiRi along with the caption, “Wooow I have met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart ❤️ Still in shock by seeing your humbleness #rihana @badgalriri and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating for the performance and #oscarwinning. It’s an emotional moment for me!! Can’t keep calm #mydreamcometrue."

Advertisement

Rihanna was nominated for Best Original Song as well for her track Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Despite losing the award to Naatu Naatu, Rihanna was seen sporting a big smile and cheering for Naatu Naatu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: March 14, 2023, 08:51 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 08:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Vergara Seen At Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

+10PHOTOS

Oscars 2023: Unseen Photos Of Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Other Indian Celebrities At The 95th Academy Awards