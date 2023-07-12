Nabha Natesh Allure Fans With Her Captivating Glance In A Red Saree; See Pics

South actress Nabha Natesh looked stunning in a traditional red saree in her latest photoshoot. She kept her makeup simple with kohl-lined eyes and red lipstick. She added a touch of brown eyeshadow, a red bindi, and soft curls to amp up her look. Nabha Natesh complemented her printed red saree with a red blouse and red bangles. She chose to wear dainty gold earrings instead of statement accessories, which allowed the saree to be the focal point of her look. She went ahead with nude nails, silver heels, and an elegant demeanour to glam up her look further. Nabha captioned her photos: “The art of a glance…ft. whispering eyes."

Nabha Natesh initially gained popularity among the youth with her captivating on-screen presence. Despite her initial success, she faced a series of disappointments and hasn’t announced any new projects since the release of Maestro in 2021. Unfortunately, Maestro, which featured Nithin as the hero and was directly released on Hotstar, didn’t contribute positively to her career trajectory.

She has been absent from the Telugu film industry for some time. Nabha Natesh has now revealed that the reason for her hiatus was due to a serious accident that she was involved in. In the accident, Nabha fractured her left shoulder and had to undergo multiple surgeries. The recovery process was long and difficult, and Nabha says that she experienced both mental and physical stress.