Naga Chaitanya Calls Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Unfortunate', Says 'It Is Due To...'

Naga Chaitanya has called his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘unfortunate’. In a recent interview, the actor talked about his failed marriage and mentioned that he has ‘immense respect’ for that phase.

“Whatever happened in my personal life with my marriage, that’s very unfortunate. But I have immense respect for that phase of my life. It is due to the media reportage and how they’ve portrayed everything by speculating and spreading rumours, the whole respect is lost, diminished in the public eye. This is what hurt me a lot," Chay said in an interview with Prema the Journalist.

Without naming Sobhita Dhulipala, the actor also talked about their relationship rumours and shared that their names are being linked ‘just for headlines’. Chaitanya further urged everyone to forget about whatever happened in the past. “Just for headlines, they’re linking my name to some third person and speculating more. This has really hurt me a lot. For no reason or fault at all of the third party, they’re being dragged into this whole issue. Whatever happened has happened, they should let go," he added.

Naga Chaitanya’s comments come days after he confirmed that he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are officially divorced now.

Samantha and Chaitanya dated for a few years before they tied the knot in 2017. However, the two announced their separation in October 2021 i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, they had issued a statement asking fans and followers for privacy as they ‘move on’.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," an excerpt from their statement read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of Custody, which will hit theatres on May 12. On the other hand, Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam. She will be next seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Citadel India with Varun Dhawan in her pipeline.

