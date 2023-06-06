Naga Chaitanya Finally Breaks Silence On Reports of Doing Telugu Remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in May 2022 and starrer Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film earned over Rs 260 crores at the box office worldwide. After the release of the film, Kartik told News18 Showsha about how he never thought that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be such a hit at the box office. He also talked about how the film helped Bollywood revive the losses the industry faced during the pandemic. “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations," Kartik had said.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has also been confirmed. In January this year, film’s producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the same told Pinkvilla, “We are definitely making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan." He further promised that the makers plan to make Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ‘big and unique’. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will go on floors in the second half of 2024 and is likely to be released in 2025. “We are right in the process of figuring out the gap that we need between part 2 and part 3. The expectations are sky high and we are now thinking on how to take the franchise forward. At the moment, we are jamming on the script. All the stakeholders are clear – the idea of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 needs to be big and unique," the producer added.