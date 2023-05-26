Naga Chaitanya Praises Malayalam Film 2018, Calls It 'Hard Hitting And Emotional'

Malayalam film 2018, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, was released on May 5 and it received appreciation from the audience for its subject, treatment and other aspects. It will now release in other languages as well like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada on May 26.

Recently, actor Naga Chaitanya attended a special screening of the 2018’s Telugu version and heaped praises on the film. He tweeted that 2018 is a hard-hitting and emotional movie and the audience should not miss it. Naga appreciated director Jude Anthany Joseph, actor Tovino Thomas and others and wrote that all of them were exceptional in every way. He also wished the film’s producer Bunny Vasu for the Telugu release.

Tovino acknowledged the compliment and thanked Chaitanya.

Actor Anand Deverakonda, brother of Vijay Deverakonda also shared his opinion about 2018. Anand was left amazed by the technical brilliance of 2018 and also tweeted about a discussion with filmmaker Anthany Joseph. The actor had asked the director how he shot so many tough sequences (including a lot of flooding and water). The director replied, “3.5 years of hard work!" According to Anand, another brilliant aspect of the film is that the director achieved a lot with visual effects. He wrote that it is difficult to point out the special effects in sequences even if they have been used. Anand also lauded the post-interval sequence of 2018 and praised producer Bunny for bringing this film to the Telugu audience.

2018 is a thriller film set in the background of Kerala Floods which happened in 2018. It revolves around how people faced the floods and the efforts put up by them to survive the calamity. The film has become a hit at the box office and earned Rs 130 crore globally. Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tanvi Ram and others acted in this film. In an interview with The Times of India, Anthany Joseph said that a man appreciated and hugged him for his film. The director also said that many colleagues from the industry have also praised him for his work.