Naga Chaitanya Reacts for 1st Time to Divorce from Samantha, Says 'Involving Third Party Is Worse'

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya opened up about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the impact of his dating rumours on his equation with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Custody actor was married to the Kushi star for almost four years before they announced their separation in 2021. While Chaitanya and Samantha have been tight-lipped about the reason behind their split, the actor confirmed that the divorce came through last year and they’ve been legally single for a year now.

Speaking with the Times of India, Naga Chaitanya said that he and Samantha have moved on in their lives. Praising Samantha, Chaitanya said, “She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That’s what I feel bad about. And you do what is worse? They bring in a third party, someone who is not connected to my part to create headlines out of that. It’s very disrespectful to the third party whom they are unnecessarily involving with my past."

Chaitanya might be referring to his rumoured relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. Their dating rumours began last year but the actors have not addressed the claims. They recently made headlines when they were spotted on a date in London.

Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for “at least six months now," according to a recent report in Hyderabad Times. Apparently, Chaitanya and Sobhita bonded over their “love for Formula 1". “As they spent more time together, their friendship turned into love. They’re very comfortable in each other’s company but don’t want to make anything official yet. Right now, they’re just enjoying getting to know each other better," a source had earlier said.

On the work front, he will soon be seen in Custody.

