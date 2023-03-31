Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Asked to Delete Secret London Date Photo from Instagram?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s rumoured romantic entanglement has been a subject of speculation amid fans and media alike. Although nothing’s been said by the two actors about the nature of their relationship, they have still managed to grab headlines by dropping subtle hints from time to time. In one such recent instance, a viral picture caught the attention of the netizens. Soon after, the said picture was taken down by the original poster.

On Wednesday, a picture of chef Surinder Mohan with Naga Chaitanya went viral that was clicked at a restaurant in London. While the picture showed Naga Chaitanya and Surinder Mohan posing together at Jamavar in London, the snap

unintentionally captured Sobhita Dhulipala seated in the background with her hands almost covering her face. The picture has now been taken down by the chef but not before everyone got another hint towards their romantic relationship.

The restaurant is popular among stars. In the past, actors such as Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar have dined at the outlet. This week, Spider-Man: No Way Home couple Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted eating at the restaurant.

As for Sobhita and Chay, in August last year, a Pinkvilla source claimed Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the actor’s new home recently and they were comfortable in each other’s company. “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," the source said.

Soon after, Naga Chaitanya’s reaction to Sobhita’s name during a rapid-fire segment went viral. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Chaitanya was asked about his relationship status, he couldn’t stop smiling and then added that he was just ‘happy’. While Chaitanya’s reactions to questions about Sobhita had fans believing that the rumours are true but Chaitanya and Sobhita are yet to comment on the same.

