Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Secret London Date Pic Leaks Online; She Hides Face In Viral Photo

A new picture of rumoured lovebirds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is taking the internet by storm. The actors, who have been reportedly dating for a while now, were seen at a restaurant in London. The picture was taken back in February but has caught fans’ attention only recently and has been going viral ever since.

In the picture, the Custody actor was seen posing with the chef of the restaurant while the Made In Heaven star was seen seated in the background. Sobhita was seen wearing a saree while she seemed like she was covering her face with her hand. Check out the picture below:

Advertisement

Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions. “I think it’s time to make it official news soon chay … everyone moves on in life… nothing wrong in it.. Even Samantha had a bad relationship with siddarth in past before marriage and moved on…" a fan said. A few fans expressed their surprise on seeing the picture.

The restaurant is popular among stars. In the past, actors such as Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar have dined at the outlet. This week, Spider-Man: No Way Home couple Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted eating at the restaurant.

As for Sobhita and Chay, in August last year, a Pinkvilla source claimed Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the actor’s new home recently and they were comfortable in each other’s company. “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," the source said.

Advertisement

Soon after, Naga Chaitanya’s reaction to Sobhita’s name during a rapid-fire segment went viral. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Chaitanya was asked about his relationship status, he couldn’t stop smiling and then added that he was just ‘happy’. While Chaitanya’s reactions to questions about Sobhita had fans believing that the rumours are true but Chaitanya and Sobhita are yet to comment on the same.

Read all the Latest Movies News here