Naga Chaitanya Talks About Akkineni Films' Poor Box Office Record Amid Akhil Akkineni's Agent Failure

The last few releases for the Akkineni family have not worked wonders at the box office. Whether it was Naga Chaitanya’s The Ghost (2022), Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) or Akhil’s recent release Agent; these films failed to leave a mark at the box office. As Naga Chaitanya is now gearing up for Custody, he was recently asked about the Akkineni family ‘disappointing fans with bad content’ over the last year.

The actor admitted that the last few films ‘did not work as expected’ and added that the ‘time will pass soon’. “We always strive to give good films to fans. For all their support and unconditional love, all we could give in return is good cinema. Last few releases didn’t work as we expected. Highs and lows are very normal in this career. All of us have to travel through those highs and lows. That time will pass soon and we will be back for sure," Chaitanya said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Naga Chaitanya further mentioned that he is very confident about Custody, which will hit theatres on May 12.

Naga Chaitanya’s comment also comes at a time when it was recently reported that Akhil flew to Dubai for a getaway after Agent became a disaster at the box office. While Agent was released on April 28, the actor was trolled for his performance and the storyline. The film, reportedly, struggled to even touch the Rs 10 crore mark.

Agent’s producer, Anil Sunkara, also acknowledged its failure and claimed that it was “a huge blunder" to begin a project “without a bound script." On May 1, Anil Tweeted, “We have to take the entire blame for Agent. Though we know it’s an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script and innumerable issues including covid followed."

“We don’t want to give any excuses but learn from this costly mistake and see how we can turnaround to make sure, we will never repeat the mistakes. Our sincere apologies to all those who put trust on us. We will make it up for the losses with dedicated planning and hard work in our future projects," the producer added.

