Naga Chaitanya BREAKS Silence On Rumours of Walking Out of Theatre After Seeing Samantha's Kushi Trailer

Naga Chaitanya has refuted rumours that he walked out of the theatre during Kushi trailer.
Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 18:14 IST

Hyderabad, India

Rumours were rife that Naga Chaitanya allegedly walked out of the theatre after the trailer of ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film Kushi was played.

Rumours were rife that Naga Chaitanya left the cinema hall after the trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming romantic movie Kushi was shown. In Kushi, Samantha stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The trailer has sparked curiosity among fans, and the songs have garnered a lot of love already. Just days before its release, a report suggested that Chaitanya, Samantha’s ex-husband, caught a glimpse of the trailer during a recent movie outing and reportedly left the hall shortly after it was played.

On Friday, Chaitanya was reportedly attending a special screening of the Telugu-dubbed version of the Kannada film Boys Hostel. A video of him heading to the theatre also surfaced online. However, an entertainment portal called M9 claimed that Chaitanya walked out of the screening during the interval, allegedly after watching Kushi’s trailer.

According to a report from Siasat.com, Chaitanya found the first half of the movie enjoyable. However, during the intermission, an awkward situation arose as the trailer of Kushi was played. Allegedly, the mistake was rectified, but it’s mentioned that Chaitanya left the premiere after this incident.  News18 is unable to verify the accuracy of these claims.

However, the actor has now denied the news and dismissed it as complete nonsense. Speaking to Times Now, he said that certain Telugu websites initiated this false rumour. “It is utter rubbish. Some Telugu websites started this rumour. I have already requested them to correct the article."

Samantha and Chaitanya ended their relationship in 2021, confirmed by a joint statement. Recently, Chaitanya mentioned that the divorce is now official and both have moved on.

“Yes. It’s been more than two years since we separated and a year since we were formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life," he had told The Times of India.

    About the Author

    Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With...Read More

    first published: August 28, 2023, 18:11 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 18:14 IST
