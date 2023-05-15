Naga Chaitanya's Custody Disappoints At Box Office, Collects Less Than Rs 9 Crore

Naga Chaitanya, one of the most sought-after actors, recently starred in the much-anticipated film Custody. The movie, which marked director Venkat Prabhu’s Telugu debut, garnered high expectations from fans and critics alike. However, despite the initial anticipation, the film’s box office performance has been a subject of much discussion in the industry.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Custody failed to make a mark at the box office and ended up crashing in its opening weekend itself. “The film had a disastrous start at the box-office. In its first weekend, the film collected just ₹8.6 crore and its fate has already been sealed. Even though released amid very high expectations, it will end up as a dud for Naga Chaitanya," Trade analyst Trinath said, according to the portal.

Earlier, during a press interaction, Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement about portraying the role of a constable in Custody, a character he thinks “has not been explored much in recent times." He believes that constables, being fresh out of training, hold a passion and determination to bring positive change. Naga’s dedication to the role was evident in his performance, which showcased the character’s inner conflicts and struggles with empathy. Despite the film’s disappointing outcome, Naga’s performance in Custody was a testament to his talent and versatility as an actor.

According to director Venkat Prabhu, the filming of Custody was a unique experience as each scene was shot twice to maintain authenticity in both Tamil and Telugu versions. This bilingual approach ensured that the film resonated with audiences from both industries. The filmmaker even expressed his enjoyment of the process, mentioning that “Naga knows Tamil well. Therefore, I didn’t have to struggle much and could extract what I exactly wanted."

In addition to Naga Chaitanya, the movie featured an ensemble cast of talented actors. Arvind Swami, Sarath Kumar, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, and Ramki portrayed significant characters in the action-packed film.

Despite the varied opinions, the film has garnered praise for its engaging storyline. Overall, it remains to be seen how Custody will fare in the coming weeks, but one thing is for sure - Naga Chaitanya continues to be one of the most promising young actors.