Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth, Movie Fees and Business Ventures; Know All About Actor’s Luxurious Life

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, a well-known name in the Telugu entertainment industry, has delighted the audience with his blockbuster movies like Ye Maaya Chesave and Majili. The actor comes from a family of stars – he was born to actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati. His grandfather, the late actor-filmmaker Akkineni Nageswara Rao, was also a legendary star known for his work in majorly Telugu films. Nagarjuna’s second wife Amala Akkineni is also an actress who has impressed the audience in many Telugu and Tamil films. Naga Chaitanya is known for his charming personality and exceptional acting skills. He has won many awards for his performances, including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut (South) for his first film Josh.

From Josh in 2009 to Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, the actor has stunned the audience with his performances. He gained recognition with his work in the film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), directed by Gautham Menon. Since then, he is being counted as one of the most popular South Indian actors. Following the success of Ye Maaya Chesave, Naga Chaitanya acted in several other hits such as 100% Love (2011), Manam (2014), Premam (2016), and Majili (2019). Such a successful run of films is widely reflected in his net worth and the investments he has made. Naga Chaitanya is said to be one of the highest-paid actors in the south film industry and according to a report by Siasat, he has a total net worth of Rs 154 crores. Most of his movies are blockbusters and he has a tremendous fan base in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Naga charges Rs 10-12 crore for one film and Rs 1.5-2 crore for brand endorsements, reported Siasat.

Channelling his inner businessman, Naga Chaitanya has also started his own cloud kitchen, named Shoyu, in Hyderabad. It delivers Pan-Asian dishes to all the food lovers out there in Hyderabad.

After parting ways with ex-wife and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya was reportedly living in a 5-star hotel. According to recent reports by Gulte.com, the actor has bought a new house in Hyderabad and is expected to throw a housewarming party for his family and close friends.

Naga Chaitanya fans cannot wait to see their favourite star in his upcoming film Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

