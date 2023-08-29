Nagarjuna's Birthday: 6 Iconic Roles That Made the Actor a Legend in Telugu Cinema!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAGARJUNA: Telugu Megastar, Akkineni Nagarjuna has not only impressed fans with his exceptional performance in the South film industry but has also made his presence felt in Bollywood movies. With a career spanning three decades, Nagarjuna has graced the screen in nearly 100 films, winning the hearts of audiences in multiple roles.
Among his notable works are iconic movies like LOC Kargil, Agni Varsha, Zakhm, Rajanna, and Annamayya, showcasing his versatility and prowess across different genres. As Nagarjuna celebrates his 64thbirthday, let’s take a look at some of his most memorable roles from his illustrious career.
top videos
Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Chennai & 'Jawan' Co-Stars With His Humility, Charm, 'Zinda Banda' Moves
Akkineni Nagarjuna Top Movies
- Geethanjali (1989)
Geethanjali is a romantic drama film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film revolves around the story of Prakash, (Played by Akkineni Nagarjuna) a young man battling a terminal illness. His life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with the spirited Geethanjali, (Played by Girija). As their paths intertwine, a sweet love story unfurls amidst the misty landscapes. However, beneath Geethanjali’s radiant exterior lurks a shadowy secret that casts a pall over their romance. The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment that year.
- Annamayya (1997)
Annamayya is a hagiographical film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The film revolves around the life of the 15th-century composer Annamacharya, played by Nagarjuna. With positive reviews upon its release, the film managed to earn an impressive collection of awards, including eight Nandi Awards, three Filmfare Awards, and two National Film Awards.
- Siva (1989)
Siva is a crime action film inspired by the storyline of The Way of the Dragon (1972). The movie delves into the intense clash between Siva (Played by Nagarjuna), a former college student turned gangster, and Bhavani (Played by Raghuvaran), a notorious crime lord groomed under the wing of the influential politician Machiraju. Siva also won three Nandi Awards: Varma for Best Director, recognition for Best First Film of a Director, and accolades for Best Dialogue Writer (Bharani).
- Hello Brother (1994)
Hello Brother is a film inspired by the action comedy ‘Twin Dragons’ (1992). This comedy-packed drama has left an indelible mark, with its legacy extended through Hindi and Kannada remakes Judwaa (1997), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Cheluva (1997). The film emerged as a resounding success at the box office with the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 1994. It has attained a revered cult status among Telugu enthusiasts for its witty lines and comedy.
- Shirdi Sai (2012)
Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, Shirdi Sai features Akkineni Nagarjuna in a spiritual role. The film traces back to the 19th and 20th centuries and highlights some of the leading episodes and teachings of Sai Baba of Shirdi. While the film received positive reviews, many hailed Nagarjuna’s performance as one of his best. The film also earned Nagarjuna the CineMAA Awards’ prestigious accolade for Best Actor (Jury).
- Rajanna (2011)
Rajanna is a historical action drama film that draws inspiration from the Razakar movement and the brave freedom fighter Suddala Hanmanthu. The film was produced by Nagarjuna himself and earned praise from both critics and audiences. Directed by V Vijayendra Prasad, the film received six State Nandi Awards, including the notable Nandi Award for Second Best Feature Film - Silver.
first published: August 29, 2023, 07:00 IST
last updated: August 29, 2023, 07:00 IST