Nagarjuna To Return As Host For Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7: Report

Bigg Boss Telugu, a highly anticipated reality show, is making a comeback with its seventh season. Similar to previous years, season 7 will be aired on Star Maa. According to a Pinkvilla report, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be returning as the host for the fifth consecutive time. Known for his quirky and entertaining hosting style, Nagarjuna has already blocked his dates for the show, as per the report. The makers of the reality show are currently working on finalising the contestants’ list and developing a new concept to ensure an enjoyable experience for the viewers.

Additionally, the sources as claimed by the report revealed that the makers were initially in talks with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the possibility of hosting Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. However, due to his packed shooting schedule, the collaboration couldn’t materialise.

With viewers eagerly awaiting the new season, there is heightened curiosity about the upcoming concept and the contestants. Star Maa recently shared the first promo for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, emphasising that it will be a complete entertainment package. The promo promises an exciting and immersive experience filled with emotions, surprises and thrilling moments that will captivate the audience and leave them yearning for more.