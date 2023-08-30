Nagarjuna's Rugged Look For His Next Titled Naa Saami Ranga Out

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrated his 64th birthday on August 29. To add to his celebration, the first look and poster of his upcoming film were released. The audience is waiting for the much-awaited film titled Naa Saami Ranga. It will be released in January 2024, marking Nagarjuna’s 99th film. Popular choreographer Vijay Binni will be seen making his directorial debut with this film. The makers of Naa Saami Ranga posted the first look on Twitter.

The caption read, “Our next with the King titled #NaaSaamiRanga. World wide release on Sankranti 2024." In the poster, Nagarjuna can be seen donning a never-seen-before avatar. He is seen donning a rugged look, with messy hair and an unkempt beard. Nagarjuna was seen lighting a beedi. Naa Saami Ranga’s music will be given by National Award and Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani. The songs’ lyrics will be penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. Actress Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. The other cast members of the film are yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Nagarjuna was last seen in the film The Ghost in 2022. The film didn’t work out at the box office. This time, his followers have huge expectations from Naa Saami Ranga and are eagerly waiting for its release. Nagarjuna will also be seen in upcoming projects like D51, and an untitled project with director Mohan Raja.