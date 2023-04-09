Naiyo Lagda Lyricist Shabbir Ahmed Says Star Power In a Song Can Be 'Icing On The Cake' But... | Exclusive

Naiyo Lagda song from Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been released and is getting a positive response from the audience. The song’s lyricist Shabbir Ahmed says he is filled with ‘immense happiness’ for the same. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, he talks about if there are more chances of a song becoming a hit if it stars bigger celebrities and mentions that quality is what matters. Read the excerpt:

What are your thoughts on fans’ positive reaction to Naiyo Lagda?

I am filled with immense happiness and gratitude. I express my sincere thanks to God, as well as Salman bhai and Himesh Reshammiya ji. The response to the song Naiyo Lagda has been overwhelming, and it brings me great joy to hear it being played frequently at the places I visit, including on social media platforms. The amount of appreciation and positive feedback I have received has been truly humbling.

The song stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Do you think the bigger the star, the more the chances of the song becoming a hit?

To create a good song, it’s essential that both the melody and lyrics are pleasing. The addition of a hero can be the icing on the cake, as it can provide good publicity and promotion. However, it’s important to remember that the quality of the song itself is what will make it memorable to the audience.

While we only see actors on screen and give a lot of recognition to singers, do you think lyricists do you get their respect and dues?

All the individuals involved in creating a song like a composer, singer, and lyricist receive 100% credit for their contributions. In my personal experience, I have received respect and recognition for my work. Gulzar Sahab, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi, Raja Mehdi Ali Khan Sahab, Majrooh Sultanpuri, and Hasrat Jaipuri these names wouldn’t have existed if they would not get credited and recognition for their work.

You have written the lyrics for Selfie too. What are the aspects you keep in mind while writing a song?

I have had the opportunity to collaborate with Akshay Kumar on several projects, and when working with him, as well as Emraan Hashmi, Karan Johar, DJ Chetas, and Azeem Dayani, we always keep in mind that the song needs to be commercially successful and the lyrics should be simple. Considering Akshay’s personality and his unique presentation style, we take all of these factors into account. As a result, there is always a certain level of pressure to ensure that the final product is up to par. However, we managed to overcome these challenges, and are receiving positive responses.

You have been in the industry for almost two decades now. How has the music industry changed in these 20 years?

When I first started working with Salim–Sulaiman and Sajid–Wajid, I noticed that every composer has their own distinct style, melody, and soundtrack. Working with various composers has taught me a great deal throughout my journey, and I am still eager to learn more. The music industry is constantly evolving, and we must keep up with the changing demands and styles.

Our work as a lyricist is like a spice that can be added to any dish to enhance its flavor. Similarly, working with composers involves finding the perfect mix. Over the course of my 20-year career, I have experienced both successes and setbacks, but each experience has provided an opportunity for growth and learning. As the saying goes, the ocean of knowledge is vast, and there is always room for more exploration and discovery.

You have also composed for movies like Romeo Akbar Walter and Paagalpanti. Tell us a bit about your journey as a composer.

I had been doing party songs, item numbers, and to some extent also romantic ones, such as “Teri Meri," “Hum Tumko Nigahon Mein," and “Tera Chehra Jab Nazar Aaye." At the beginning of my career, I had the opportunity to work with Himesh Reshammiya and learn more about the art of romantic songwriting. Later, when I collaborated with Bhatt Sahab, I gained more insight into the craft and polished my skills.

However, I felt that I wasn’t getting the kind of projects I was hoping for until Ajay Kapoor (Producer) ji offered me the chance to work on the film RAW, and I composed the song “Har Watan Mera Naaz Hai Tere" for John Abraham. The song received a fantastic response from the audience, which boosted my confidence. I also worked on “Main Chala," a single by Guru Randhawa, and “Junoon Hai" as part of my continued evolution and growth as a songwriter.

What do you have to say about Naatu Naatu’s win at the Oscars?

I am thrilled to hear that Naatu Naatu has won an Oscar. My heart is filled with good wishes for the entire team, MM Keeravaani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajamouli, Ajay ji and Alia. They have proven that great music cannot be held back from achieving success. It is truly satisfying to witness music receiving the recognition and respect it deserves.

