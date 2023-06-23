Namrata Gowda Raises Temperatures In Latest Pictures

Kannada actress Namratha Gowda, who has gained a lot of popularity playing the character of Shivani in the television drama Naagini 2, is currently making headlines after sharing a series of stills from her latest photoshoot.

In the pictures, the actress looks sizzling, donning a black striped co-ord set. She paired this look with subtle makeup and nude lipstick, followed by black pencil heels. She kept some of her tresses curled up and the rest tied into a loose bun. Check out the pictures here

She posted this picture with the caption, “To become a queen, you have to stop playing princess". The pictures have so far received more than 9000 likes on Instagram. The social media fans are going gaga over the pictures and they have shown their love and appreciation in the comment section through several emoticons under this post.

Further, AM Studios shared a reel, portraying the making of the photoshoot along with the results. The reel was posted with the caption, “Where artistry meets haute couture, a glimpse into the world of high fashion."

