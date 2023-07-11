Namrata Gowda Shares A Sneak-peek From Her Indonesia Holiday; Have A Look

Namratha Gowda is currently holidaying in Indonesia. She is very active on social media, sharing constant updates about her life with her fans. She posted a series of pictures recently from her vacation, where Namratha can be seen donning the same swimsuit. Namratha curated her look differently, pairing it with white a pencil slit skirt, and a white shirt over her shoulder. For accessories, she chose a beige straw hat and black shades in subsequent pictures. She went for minimal makeup with light pink lips and eyeliners. Namratha Gowda looked gorgeous in this look.

Kannada actress Namratha Gowda, who rose to fame as Shivani in the television serial Naagini 2, recently grabbed eyeballs with her jaw-dropping pictures online. In the photos, Namratha can be seen wearing a stunning green-coloured bikini, paired with a white shirt. She can be seen posing amidst the Kanto Lampo Waterfall in Indonesia. She kept her hair open and got drenched in the waterfall. Her photos have set the internet on fire. Namratha Gowda captioned her post, “To those who watch my life and gossip about it. Don’t give up. Season 2 is coming."

She captioned the photos, “Dramatic, isn’t it?". Social media fans must have been in awe of these pictures, but could not share their reaction as the comment option under both posts was disabled.

Namratha Gowda entered the entertainment industry as a child artist. She has contributed to several well-known shows such as Putta Gowri Maduve and Krishna Rukmini. After appearing in the Kannada television program Naagini 2, she garnered a huge fan base. The show, which most recently debuted on March 3, was created for Zee Kannada and is now available on ZEE5. It was a continuation of the Naagini series and was partially based on Phir Laut Aayi Naagin.