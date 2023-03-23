Namrata Shirodkar's Pic from 'All Girls' Paris Trip With Daughter Sitara, Sis Shilpa Is All Things Cute

Namrata Shirodkar along with her girl squad is on a dreamy trip to Paris. On Thursday, Namrata dropped a picture with her girl gang, including her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, sister and actress Shilpa Shirodhkar, niece Anoushka Ranjit and her friend Marielou Phillips. The five ladies in the group picture can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera as they pose in front of the iconic L’Arlequin cinema hall. Decked in her casual best, Mahesh Babu’s better half can be seen sporting a pair of blue denim jeans with a white top and a navy blue jacket.

Namrata wrapped a multi-colour stole around her neck and paired it with white sneakers and a blue Louis Vuitton bag. Sitara on the other hand, looked very smart in her black cropped T-shirt atop olive green cargo pants and white sneakers. The 10-year-old made herself weather ready by pairing it all with a black bomber jacket.

Earlier, Shilpa Shirodkar shared a group picture from the Eiffel Tower. While sharing the picture, Shilpa revealed that it is their first all-women trip together. The caption read, “The Romantics. Our 1st Girls Trip…Paris 2023” and ended with the hashtags “making memories, Paris and Eiffel Tower.”

The picture was acknowledged by several celebrities. Shivaay actor Nivaan Sen commented, “Beautiful.” TV star Neha Bagga wrote, “Beautiful Girls,” and ended with a couple of red heart emoticons. Namrata dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

A couple of days back, Namrata dropped a series of pictures with Sitara. While sharing the picture, Namrata in the caption wrote, “Early Parisian mornings look like this.” She ended the caption with a hashtag, “Paris Mon Amour”.

Namrata Shirodkar has worked in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu movies like Mere Do Anmol Ratan, Hero Hindustani, Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vamsee and Vaastav: The Reality to name a few. She married Mahesh Babu in 2005.

