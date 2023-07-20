Namratha Gowda Looks Serene In A Gorgeous Traditional Saree In Her Latest Post

Kannada actress Namratha Gowda, who rose to fame with the television serial Naagini 2, recently dropped some pictures in a traditional avatar. In the photos, Namratha was seen wearing a green coloured saree with red borders. She can be seen posing amidst the backdrop of a temple with a diary and pen in her hand. Namratha tied her hair partially and adorned it with a gajra. She amped up her look with gold oxidised jewellery and wore bangles which matched with the colours of her outfit. Her photos have impressed her fans. Namratha Gowda captioned her post, “Fear holds back too much life." In another photo in the same outfit, she can be seen engrossed in reading her diary. Namratha captioned it, “She became the love she searched for."

Advertisement

Fans were definitely in awe of her beauty in the photos; but as the comment option was switched off in her posts, they were unable to share their praises or views about her traditional look.

Namratha recently became the talk of the town for her holiday pictures from Indonesia. She posted a series of pictures from her vacation on Instagram, donning a swimsuit. Her photos went viral in no time. In one of the photos, Namratha can be seen in a green-coloured bikini, which she paired with a white shirt. She was seen posing in the Kanto Lampo Waterfall in Bali, Indonesia. Namratha captioned her post, “To those who watch my life and gossip about it. Don’t give up. Season 2 is coming."